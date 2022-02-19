Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Essent Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Essent Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,317,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Essent Group stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

