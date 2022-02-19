Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.