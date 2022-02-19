Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $53.21 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $153.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 58,925 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

