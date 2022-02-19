Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 51,400 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Prothena were worth $33,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRTA. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

