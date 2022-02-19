Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $39,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

