Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,482 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $31,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of SIMO opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

