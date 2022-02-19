Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 70,800 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $37,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RL opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

