Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $41,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

Shares of MGY opened at $20.52 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

