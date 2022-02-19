Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 371,099 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,099 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $46,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $56.93 and a one year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

