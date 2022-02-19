Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,107 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $56,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Mimecast by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mimecast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

