Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.41-7.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.410-$7.580 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.96.

NYSE TYL traded down $17.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.28. 362,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,923. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.03.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

