U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Acquires $10,010.00 in Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Ryan K. Zinke purchased 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

