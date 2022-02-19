U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Acquires $10,010.00 in Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Ryan K. Zinke purchased 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
