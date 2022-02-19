UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $94.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 69.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 134.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
