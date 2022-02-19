UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 69.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 134.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

