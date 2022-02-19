UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,500,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 108.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 141.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 327,667 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 191,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,703 shares of company stock worth $18,740,095.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

