Ultra Electronics’ (ULE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($31.80) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($37.13).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 3,016 ($40.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,850 ($25.03) and a one year high of GBX 3,420 ($46.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,062.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,146.89.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

