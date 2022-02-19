Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

