Unisys (UIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:UIS opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Unisys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

