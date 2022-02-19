Unisys (UIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:UIS opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.
In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About Unisys
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
