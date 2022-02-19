United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.