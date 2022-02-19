United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 81,211 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 157,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

