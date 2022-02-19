United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.