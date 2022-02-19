United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $25,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.76 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

