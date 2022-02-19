United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 49,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USM opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

