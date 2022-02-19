UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,906,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,077,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,842,400. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $467.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

