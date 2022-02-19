Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 166,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $65.02.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.