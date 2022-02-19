Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Short Interest Update

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,580,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 25,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of UEC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,652,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.69 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

