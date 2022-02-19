US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.28, but opened at $37.11. US Foods shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 10,889 shares.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

