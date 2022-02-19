USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Shares Down 1.1%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.73. 22,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 19,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

