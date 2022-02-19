Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Up to $6.96

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.14. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

VLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

