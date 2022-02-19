Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Valeo stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

