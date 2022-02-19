Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report $351.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.71 million and the highest is $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $12,781,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

