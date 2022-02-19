Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.250-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.25-$13.00 EPS.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,079. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.09 and a 200-day moving average of $239.50. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.