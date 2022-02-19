Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.69 and last traded at C$24.63. 75,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 109,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.60.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.63.
