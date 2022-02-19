Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.57 and last traded at $73.53. 317,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 401,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55.
