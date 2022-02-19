Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) Shares Down 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $198.29 and last traded at $199.14. 70,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 89,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.59.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.03.
