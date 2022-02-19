Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

