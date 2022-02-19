Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,694,000 after purchasing an additional 508,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

