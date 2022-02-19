Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Up 36.3% in January

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 792,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VAPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NYSE VAPO opened at $13.52 on Friday. Vapotherm has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $352.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

