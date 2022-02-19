Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ventas also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

Shares of VTR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.94. 3,875,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,820. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 274,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

