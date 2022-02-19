Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ventas also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

Ventas stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Mizuho raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 274,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Ventas by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ventas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

