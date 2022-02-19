VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.25. 140,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 188,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market cap of C$35.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.52.
