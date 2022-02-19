VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.25. 140,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 188,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market cap of C$35.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.52.

Get VentriPoint Diagnostics alerts:

About VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.