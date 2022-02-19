Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Ross Portaro acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,767,500 shares of company stock worth $2,217,000. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Venus Concept by 108.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

