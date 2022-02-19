Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

