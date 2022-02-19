Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

NYSE:LYB opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

