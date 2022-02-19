Vestcor Inc Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

