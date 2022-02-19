Vestcor Inc Has $1.53 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,147 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.80 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

