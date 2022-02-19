Vestcor Inc Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.46% of Artisan Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTA opened at $9.91 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

