Vestcor Inc Sells 1,823 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

