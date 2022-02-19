Vestcor Inc Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $129.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.12.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,271 shares of company stock worth $85,562,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

