Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.71 Million

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce sales of $721.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $743.90 million and the lowest is $708.40 million. Viasat posted sales of $595.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

VSAT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 218,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,566. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Viasat has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.