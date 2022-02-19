View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in View were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in View by 17.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in View during the third quarter worth about $1,382,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in View by 32.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in View during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in View by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get View alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. View, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

View Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW).

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.